Stray bullet enters open patio door, nearly hits sleeping teens, police say

MADISON, Wis. - Several people, including a baby, were asleep when a stray bullet whizzed through the patio door of their apartment.

The incident happened around 4 a.m. Saturday at an apartment in the 500 block of Northport Drive, according to Joel DeSpain, a spokesperson for the Madison Police Department.

The bullet nearly hit a couple of teens sleeping in the living room, DeSpain said, before it ended up lodged in a wall.

Had it come out the other side, police said it would have struck a woman and a 1-year-old child.

Two shell casings were found in a traffic lane of Northport Drive, police said.

Officers do not believe those inside the apartment were targeted.

Several days ago, a stray bullet grazed a Madison woman while she slept. She suffered a minor injury to an arm. That woman also lived on the north side, at an apartment on Kennedy Road.

