Station wagon found smoking in the West Towne Mall Cheesecake Factory parking lot

MADISON, Wis. - Firefighters responded to the parking lot of Cheesecake Factory at West Towne Mall for a report of a vehicle on fire with heavy smoke, an incident report said.

The owner of the vehicle stepped out to buy coffee and noticed smoke coming from her Saturn station wagon. When she opened the hood of the car, she saw fire and smoke and called 911.

Ladder Company 7 responded and saw heavy smoke coming from the engine compartment. Firefighters said they did not immediately see flames, though they could see gray-white smoke as they approached from a few blocks away.

The firefighters applied water to the hood of the car and the wheel wells until the fire was out. None of the cars parked nearby were affected.

The cause of the fire is unknown. The vehicle was not insured and is estimated to be a total loss.

