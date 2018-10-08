Statewide program offers free screenings for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

MADISON, Wis. - To recognize Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the Wisconsin Well Woman Program is offering free breast cancer screenings for women with limited income or no insurance.

According to a news release, the statewide program makes free breast exams, mammograms and other tests available to women aged 45 through 65 and women aged 35 through 44 who are concerned about breast cancer symptoms.

The release said that one in eight women in the country develops breast cancer in their lifetimes, and while breast cancer rates in white women have stabilized over the years, rates among black women have risen.

Officials said that African-American women are approximately 40 percent more likely to die from breast cancer than white women. For this reason, it's essential that women of color be screened regularly.

The program, administered by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, is available in 72 counties, including at Public Health Madison and Dane County and the Juneau County Health Department.