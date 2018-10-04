State won't cite mine for wastewater release
MADISON, Wis. - A frack sand mine won't be cited for releasing an estimated 10 million gallons of wastewater in order to rescue a worker trapped in a holding pond in western Wisconsin.
State Department of Natural Resources spokesman Jim Dick says the agency is not pursuing enforcement against the Hi-Crush industrial sand mine in Whitehall because of the life-saving measures involved in the release.
First responders were called to the mine May 21 where a contractor driving a bulldozer had slipped into a holding pond. Hi-Crush workers drained the 3-acre pond where the driver was trapped in the bulldozer's air-tight cab for more than two hours. The wastewater spilled onto neighboring farmland and into a tributary of the Trempealeau River.
