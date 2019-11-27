State website to help Wisconsin residents with 2020 Census

Copyright 2019 CNN The Supreme Court ponders whether a citizenship question should be included on the 2020 census form.

MADISON, Wis. - Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers has launched a website to help residents with the 2020 Census.

According to the governor's office, WICount 2020 will include information guides to the 2020 Census, how to participate, education tool kits for communities and information about getting involved with local Complete Count Committees.

"In 2010, Wisconsin had one of the highest census participation rates in the country and we need to make sure that we are a leader once again," Evers said.

"I hope folks across our state will use this website as a resource to help make sure that everyone is counted in next year's census."

You can learn more about the website by visiting this link.

