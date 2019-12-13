State Treasurer welcomes first child

Photo submitted

Wisconsin State Treasurer Sarah Godlewski and her husband, Max Duckworth, welcomed their first child Tuesday morning at 8 pounds, 15 ounces and 22-inches long at UnityPoint Health - Meriter Hospital.

Godlewski is the first Wisconsin constitutional officer to give birth in office, according to a release. She was inducted on Jan. 7, 2019, as the 36th state treasurer of Wisconsin.

Godlewski lives with her husband, their rescue dog Tanner and their new baby boy. Photo submitted

Photo submitted

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.