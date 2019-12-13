State Treasurer welcomes first child
Baby Duckworth Godlewski born Tuesday
Wisconsin State Treasurer Sarah Godlewski and her husband, Max Duckworth, welcomed their first child Tuesday morning at 8 pounds, 15 ounces and 22-inches long at UnityPoint Health - Meriter Hospital.
Godlewski is the first Wisconsin constitutional officer to give birth in office, according to a release. She was inducted on Jan. 7, 2019, as the 36th state treasurer of Wisconsin.
Godlewski lives with her husband, their rescue dog Tanner and their new baby boy.
