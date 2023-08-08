MADISON, Wis. -- The state just took a step to make it easier for dentists to get started in their field as soon as they graduate, but experts say the industry is experiencing a different shortage that needs filling.
To be a licensed dentist in Wisconsin, all applicants have to pass a written national exam during their schooling then a practical exam administered by a third party (which costs thousands of dollars) after they graduate.
Wisconsin's Dentistry Examining Board, under the Department of Safety and Professional Services voted to make Wisconsin's only dental school -- Marquette University's School of Dentistry -- a testing organization.
This eliminates the need for graduates to take the practical exam because the board found Marquette's curriculum already assessed the same skills.
"It allows us to incentivize dentists who are trained here to stay and chose to live and work here," DSPS Secretary Dan Hereth said.
According to Hereth, Wisconsin only keeps half of the state's graduating dentist class every year.
"That number that we are able to license annually doesn't get us to a point where we're meeting that demand that's out there," he said.
Dr. Patrick Tepe, a Verona dentist and chair of the Legislative Advocacy Committee of the Wisconsin Dental Association, believes that demand is strongest in the state's small, rural communities.
"We have dentists that are practicing in outlying areas or smaller communities," he said, "and we need to draw newer dentists to be able to take those practices over to buy those practices and keep serving those communities."
The board's vote is promising for Krystle Frey, a HR Generalist at Madison Family Dental Association, which is recruiting for an associate dentist.
"We have those candidates who are ready to go, they have their contract with us, they're ready to start work, but then there's this almost tends to be about a two-month period where they can't practice legally because they haven't obtained their license yet," she said.
"So I think if they eliminate that final examination as part of the process where they get their license, it will only speed things up and then we can get these fresh graduates in here sooner and get them onboarded," Frey said.
But according to Dr. Tepe, the vote only takes care of one aspect of the industry's pain because new dentists will struggle with the lack of dental hygienists and assistants to operate offices.
Tepe said he's been searching for another hygienist for two years and has been seeing an extremely small number of applicants.
"It's frustrating for me because I, we preach the prevention every day," he said.
"Folks are regularly waiting 8, 9, 10 months, even a year to get in, and that just allows problems to get worse or has problems that can be diagnosed sooner," he said.
Currently there's a five-year waiting list for the dental hygienist program at Madison College.
At MFDA, Frey has been forced to get creative, having front desk staff train as dental assistants to fill gaps.
"So we've had to think outside of the box and we've definitely had to do the groundwork to be able to keep our numbers where they're at," she said.
"We'll have to call and reschedule patients sometimes because of shortage of staff, and we know that that can reflect poorly on our office and that's never our goal," she said.
Dr. Tepe says the industry has to increase the pipeline for dental careers, and he added that WDA is attempting that through outreach to high school seniors and more.
In the 2023-2025 state budget, Governor Tony Evers invested $20 million for oral health workforce programs at the state's technical colleges. Now, Tepe said, it's on them to expand those programs with equipment and faculty.
"There really is not any way to make to make a quick change to this," Dr. Tepe said.
