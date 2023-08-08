Wisconsin is making changes to help reduce the state's dentist shortage.

MADISON, Wis. -- The state just took a step to make it easier for dentists to get started in their field as soon as they graduate, but experts say the industry is experiencing a different shortage that needs filling.

To be a licensed dentist in Wisconsin, all applicants have to pass a written national exam during their schooling then a practical exam administered by a third party (which costs thousands of dollars) after they graduate. 