State Street restaurant to give away free cookies Saturday

Courtesy of Insomnia

MADISON, Wis. - Insomnia Cookies is giving away free cookies during its 4/20 party Saturday.

Customers will be able to get a free traditional cookie in-store at all nationwide locations. There is no purchase necessary.

“We are excited to treat our loyal customers to a free cookie on 4/20,” said Tom Carusona, chief marketing officer at Insomnia Cookies. “It’s a fun way to celebrate the day.”

The spot is also launching a Pizza Cookie Cake, a traditional cookie cake topped with Red Velvet "pepperoni" bites, icing and the option of additing two more toppings. slice to meat you. 🍕



the pizza cookie cake has arrived. now available while supplies last. pic.twitter.com/UGzvuwiZSn — insomnia cookies (@insomniacookies) April 15, 2019

There is an Insomnia Cookies location on State Street at 462 State Street. There are also two locations in Milwaukeee and one in Oshkosh.

