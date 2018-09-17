State Street Hotel developers present $43 million project to Madison Plan Commission

Rendering of the State Street side of the hotel (Credit: Metro Studio/KKAD)

Rendering of the State Street side of the hotel (Credit: Metro Studio/KKAD)

MADISON, Wis. - On Monday night, developers for the State Street Hotel initiative, a privately funded redevelopment of four buildings on the 100 block of State Street into a 130-room hotel, made their case to the city of Madison Plan Commission.

Although the project doesn't technically follow the area's zoning rules, many want to see it built.

Developers with Ascendant Holdings want to remove two buildings; a large building known as the Fountain and the space next door that housed the former Tiki Bar. They plan to construct new buildings in their place and connect them with two adjacent buildings to create a four-story hotel on the State Street side.

On the Dayton Street and Carroll Street side of the hotel, they plan to build a glass portion of the building rising from the fourth floor, making it nine stories including the rooftop terrace.

This portion of the project makes the hotel 7 to 19-feet higher than the city's zoning rules allow.

"When people look at the amount of height we’re asking for, sometimes they’re surprised at how little it is relative to the context that’s around it," said Eric Nordeen with Ascendant Holdings.

The Urban Design Commission and the Landmarks Commission have already approved the idea.

Documents from the Urban Design Commission state, "The commission would like to make it clear that the change in height is allowed due to the unique challenges of this site, location and relationship to the square. Not setting a precedent."

The Landmarks Commission agreed "the State Street and Carroll Street elevations are not so large or visually intrusive as to adversely affect the historic character and integrity of the facades of the adjourning landmark."

Ahead of the Plan Commission meeting, planning staff recommended against the project because it doesn't meet those height limit requirements.

"We have shrunk it as much as we can," said Nordeen. "If we had a business plan that could fit into a slightly smaller box, we would put it in a smaller box. We wouldn’t wait around for two years trying to get it done."

The Plan Commission will make their recommendation to the Common Council, but the council does not have to follow that recommendation.

Alder Michael Verveer said he supports the idea and planned to testify at Monday's meeting.