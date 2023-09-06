MADISON, Wis. -- A new effort to make a section of State Street into a permanent pedestrian walkway is closer to becoming a reality. The area stretching east from UW's Library Mall to Gorham Street is frequented by bicycles, pedestrians, buses and delivery trucks. Some businesses say the move could impact their business.
On Tuesday, the Madison Common Council voted unanimously to approve a proposal to experiment with a pedestrian mall in the 400, 500 and 600 blocks of State Street. News 3 Now spoke with business leaders to hear their thoughts on the idea.
Jerry McCoy, owner of Hemp 1848, 513 State St., said he views any plan to build a pedestrian mall as a step in the right direction.
"I personally think that this was built for the kids, for the students," he said.
While some businesses might feel the effect of a vehicle blockade, to McCoy it's not that big of a deal.
"I don't think it'll affect me too much because I can transport and make due and I think everyone can," he said.
Many businesses in the area are in older buildings and don't have access for deliveries other than through their store fronts. This could create problems for those who rely on delivery trucks pulling up to their buildings to restock inventory.
McCoy, though, said that is not a good enough reason to give up on improving the busy corridor.
"If you want to be on State Street, you have to deal with that and that's not a big price for the safety of these people here," he said.
His main concern is that of keeping those on bikes and pedestrians safe from delivery trucks and other vehicles.
That sentiment is something echoed by other business leaders News 3 Now spoke to.
Store manager, Rodney Wisegarver of Insignia Campus Apparel, 639 State St., said he has personally witnessed many near-miss accidents in his nearly 20 years at Insignia.
"People shouldn't be driving on State Street," he said.
While speaking on the phone with News 3 Now, District 2 Alder Juliana Bennett said now is an ideal time to come up with a solution that benefits everyone.
"We went through the Metro Network Redesign and the whole [Bus Rapid Transit] thing over the past couple of years, and obviously at that point people were very adamant that they wanted the entire State Street to be a pedestrian mall. So it seems like an obvious and natural time," Bennett, who sponsored a resolution to move forward with the experimental closure, said.
Bennett has received mixed feedback from constituents.
"Some people have the impression that it means we will be able to have every day will be a Maxwell Street Day," she said. "I think that this study will be able to show us how much or how little we can make that happen."
A final vote on the plan to implement the proposal should be expected sometime within the coming months. What has been approved only allows for city staff to work with municipal departments on studying what the possible pedestrian mall would look like.
