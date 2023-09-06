A new effort to make a section of State Street into a permanent pedestrian walk way is closer to becoming a reality.

MADISON, Wis. -- A new effort to make a section of State Street into a permanent pedestrian walkway is closer to becoming a reality. The area stretching east from UW's Library Mall to Gorham Street is frequented by bicycles, pedestrians, buses and delivery trucks. Some businesses say the move could impact their business. 

On Tuesday, the Madison Common Council voted unanimously to approve a proposal to experiment with a pedestrian mall in the 400, 500 and 600 blocks of State Street. News 3 Now spoke with business leaders to hear their thoughts on the idea. 