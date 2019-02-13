State Senate to send middle class tax cut bill to Evers

Channel3000.com file photo

MADISON, Wis. - The Wisconsin Senate plans to send a middle class tax cut bill to Gov. Tony Evers, a measure that he's all-but promised to veto.

The measure up for final approval Wednesday would be the first bill passed by the Republican-controlled Legislature this session. The Democratic Evers objects to Republicans paying for the tax cut by tapping budget reserves.

Evers instead wants to cap benefits under a manufacturing tax credit program. Republicans created that tax credit and don't want to cut it, saying that's a tax increase and would stifle economic growth.

The Assembly passed the GOP income tax cut plan on Tuesday, sending it to the Senate.

Republicans don't have large enough majorities in the Senate and Assembly to override an Evers veto without Democratic support.

