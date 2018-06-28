State Rep. Jon Plumer sworn into office for the 42nd District
MADISON, Wis. - There is a new state representative serving people in parts of Dane, Columbia, Dodge and Marquette counties.
Republican Jon Plumer was sworn in by Assembly Speaker Robin Vos at the Capitol on Wednesday afternoon.
"I can't tell you how humbling this is to stand up and address you folks. this has been the most incredible experience of my life and that says a lot being a father of four and a grandfather of seven," Plumer said.
Plumer beat out his Democratic opponent to win a special election earlier this month in the 42nd District.
The seat had been vacant for months after Gov. Scott Walker appointed the former representative, Keith Ripp, to a position with the State Agriculture Department.
Plumer will have to run again for the seat in November's general elections.
