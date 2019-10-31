State Rep. Chris Taylor calls on Air Force to release new statement on F-35s
MADISON, Wis. - State Rep. Chris Taylor and north side leaders are calling on the Air Force to release a new environmental impact statement about the F-35 fighter jets.
Taylor held a news conference Wednesday to talk about what she learned during a fact-finding mission about the jets last week in Burlington, Vermont.
She said she spoke with people there who said the noise from the jets forced them to move out of their homes.
But Taylor said she did not hear the F-35s in person on her trip.
"As I said, these jets have been placed in dense residential areas so Burlington is a really good warning to us and a pretty good litmus test to see what the impact is for our own community," said Taylor.
Republican legislative leaders sent a letter to the U.S. Air Force secretary Tuesday, highlighting the state Legislature's support for the F-35s coming to Truax Field, as they will create jobs and bring economic benefits statewide.
