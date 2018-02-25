LIVE NOW

News 3 This Morning

WEATHER ALERT

There are 2 areas under alert.

News

State police: 2 killed in single-vehicle crash

Posted: Feb 25, 2018 01:38 PM CST

Updated: Feb 25, 2018 01:38 PM CST

ASHLAND, Va. - Two people have died after a single-vehicle crash in Hanover County.

The Virginia State Police say a Ford Escape with Wisconsin plates veered off Interstate 95 early Sunday.

The car struck a tree, then overturned on the driver's side before catching fire.

The remains of the driver and the passenger were transported to the medical examiner's office.

Their identities were not immediately released in a Sunday statement by the Virginia State Police.

The deadly crash is under investigation.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Local And Regional News

Photo Galleries

This Week's Circulars

E-News Registration