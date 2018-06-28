State Patrol to use aerial speed enforcement along Highway 151
IOWA COUNTY, Wis. - The Wisconsin State Patrol will be using aerial efforts Friday in Iowa County to enforce speed limits and other traffic laws, according to a release.
“We publicly announce many of these enforcement initiatives because our goal is voluntary compliance with traffic laws at all times and to make our highways as safe as possible for everyone,” said Capt. Jason Zeeh with the State Patrol’s DeForest Post.
State troopers will be using aircraft and ground-based efforts along Highway 151, officials said.
