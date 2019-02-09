News

State Patrol searches for runaway driver after crash on Interstate in Columbia County

Sheriff's Office deploys K-9 to assist in search

Posted: Feb 08, 2019 08:11 PM CST

Updated: Feb 08, 2019 09:20 PM CST

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Wis. - The Wisconsin State Patrol and the Columbia County Sheriff's Office searched for a driver for about two hours after a crash on the Interstate 90/94. 

Sgt. Gary Helgerson, with the Wisconsin State Patrol, told News 3 Now that a crashed pickup truck was blocking the center and right lanes of I-90/94 southbound at mile post 119 in Columbia County around 5:56 p.m. Friday. When first responders arrived at the scene, the driver had fled on foot into a wooded area on the right shoulder. 

Officials have spent more than two hours searching for the driver, and the Columbia County Sheriff's Office deployed a K-9 to help with the efforts. 

The driver has not been identified or located. Helgerson said officers are beginning to conclude their search. 

A towing company removed the vehicle from the roadway. 

