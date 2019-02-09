State Patrol searches for runaway driver after crash on Interstate in Columbia County

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Wis. - The Wisconsin State Patrol and the Columbia County Sheriff's Office searched for a driver for about two hours after a crash on the Interstate 90/94.

Sgt. Gary Helgerson, with the Wisconsin State Patrol, told News 3 Now that a crashed pickup truck was blocking the center and right lanes of I-90/94 southbound at mile post 119 in Columbia County around 5:56 p.m. Friday. When first responders arrived at the scene, the driver had fled on foot into a wooded area on the right shoulder.

Officials have spent more than two hours searching for the driver, and the Columbia County Sheriff's Office deployed a K-9 to help with the efforts.

The driver has not been identified or located. Helgerson said officers are beginning to conclude their search.

A towing company removed the vehicle from the roadway.

