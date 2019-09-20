State Patrol schedules aerial enforcement in Dane County

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

DANE COUNTY, Wis. - The Wisconsin State Patrol plans to use aircraft and officers on the ground to enforce speed limits along I-39/90 in Dane County.

According to a release, the enforcement period is scheduled for Monday. Officers will be watching for speeding, tailgating and other dangerous driving behaviors.

"We publicly announce many of these enforcement efforts to reinforce that our goal is voluntary compliance with traffic laws," said Captain Jason Zeeh, commander of the State Patrol's Southwest Region Post in DeForest.

State Patrol aircraft use a timing device known as VASCAR (visual average speed computer and recorder) along with highway markings to determine vehicle speeds. When pilots detect speeders, aggressive or reckless drivers, they contact ground-based units to initiate a traffic stop.

