State patrol post gave man suffering heart attack in car 'every fighting chance possible'

DEFOREST, Wis. - Dispatchers play a vital part in emergency response, remotely connecting callers to the help they need, but every so often, they take a hands-on role, as well.

That was the case Thursday, when dispatchers at the Wisconsin State Patrol Southwest Region Deforest post got a call from a woman driving on the interstate whose husband was having a heart attack in the car.

"Typically if I'm using my skills, it's over the phone,” law enforcement dispatcher Brian Payne said.

Dispatchers have the chance to save lives – usually without having to leave the room.

"Every once in a while, people stop in, but not like that,” Payne said.

He calls his job the “best job ever,” but his dream job can put him in some nightmarish situations.

Payne's partner took the call Thursday. The woman on the phone said her husband wasn’t breathing and needed an AED, or automated external defibrillator – something Payne has used to shock hearts back into rhythm before.

"Quite a few times,” he said. "I just happen to be an EMT (emergency medical technician) with Deforest."

Less usual was where he would use it. With the help of Payne's dispatch partner's calm directions, the driver made it safely to the Southwest Region Deforest Post, which houses an AED of its own.

"They pulled up and we did CPR right in the driveway,” Payne said.

He and two inspectors were able to get the man out of the car and shock him with the AED before an ambulance arrived.

"It's all about teamwork," Payne said. "We ended up getting a good pulse back on him. They loaded up the ambulance and headed to the hospital."

Getting a heartbeat back is another thing that doesn't happen often.

"Bringing back somebody is fairly rare,” Payne said. “When it does (happen), they have a higher likelihood of making it than not. In this case, he did not make it, but we gave him every fighting chance possible."

It's that chance, no matter how small, Payne fights to give everyone who calls.

"It feels good. You've been able to give them that chance,” he said. “It feels good, giving the family hope as well. That’s what’s big for us.”

Payne said state troopers, inspectors and dispatchers are trained in CPR and CCR (Compressions-only CPR). He encourages everyone to do the same, either by finding a class on the American Heart Association’s website or calling a local EMS department.

According to Payne, if one finds themselves on the highway in a similar situation not as close to a State patrol post, they should pull over, call 911 and do CPR or CCR.



