State Patrol: Man arrested on 1st OWI charge with two children in car

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Wis. - A Cross Plains man is facing his first operating while intoxicated charge after reportedly hitting a pole while driving on I-94 with children in his car.

According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, Joshua Popelier, 34, was driving Sunday around 6:30 p.m. when deputies responded to reports of a driver unable to stay in a lane.

A release said the State Patrol received multiple reports of a dark Honda sedan weaving between lanes, including one report that the vehicle left the roadway, struck a pole and then continued westbound on I-91.

A trooper stopped Popelier in the reported vehicle east of State Trunk Highway 89. Field sobriety tests led to Popelier’s arrest, according to the release.

Officials said there were two passengers under the age of 16 in Popelier’s vehicle at the time of the arrest. Those children were turned over to a responsible party.

Deputies transported Popelier to the hospital for a blood draw before taking him to the Jefferson County Jail.



