State Patrol hiring people with diverse backgrounds, experiences

The Wisconsin State Patrol is hiring state troopers, specifically those who can bring a diverse background and diverse experiences to the team.

The DeForest State Patrol Post hosted an open house Saturday for anyone interested in learning about career opportunities within the department. Officers from the post talked to people about the application process, as well as the variety of careers within the industry.

Although state troopers could be engaged in a high-speed chase or using drone or GPS technologies, officials said people do not need previous experience to apply.

"I always wanted to be bigger than something than myself," said state Trooper Dustin Johanning.

Johanning graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison with a degree in agricultural business. He had no experience working as an officer, but he knew it was something he wanted to try.

"You don't have to want to be a cop your entire life," Johanning said. "(You decide) you want to be a part of something bigger."

The application deadline is Jan. 12, 2020. Selected troopers will start training in July 2020.

More information, as well as the application, can be found on the Wisconsin Department of Transportation website.

