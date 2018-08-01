State Patrol conducting aerial traffic enforcement on Interstate in Dane, Rock counties

MADISON, Wis. - The Wisconsin State Patrol says it is conducting aerial traffic enforcement along I-39/90 in Dane and Rock counties.

Officials said the goal is to encourage voluntary compliance with traffic laws. They are also hoping it will make more people slow down in construction zones.

"Work zone safety is one of WisDOT’s top priorities and the penalties for careless driving are steep," the release said.

Following is a list of penalties from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation: