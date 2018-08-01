State Patrol conducting aerial traffic enforcement on Interstate in Dane, Rock counties
MADISON, Wis. - The Wisconsin State Patrol says it is conducting aerial traffic enforcement along I-39/90 in Dane and Rock counties.
Officials said the goal is to encourage voluntary compliance with traffic laws. They are also hoping it will make more people slow down in construction zones.
"Work zone safety is one of WisDOT’s top priorities and the penalties for careless driving are steep," the release said.
Following is a list of penalties from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation:
- In work zones, fines and demerit points can double. Penalties for speeding may range up to $600. For motorists, a second violation within a year may carry a penalty of up to $1,200.
- Careless drivers may face fines of up to $700 and a possible three and a half years in prison if they injure someone in a work zone. The fines for vehicular manslaughter are even higher, as are the prison terms – as many as 10 years. These punishments may increase if the driver was intoxicated or a repeat offender.
- It is illegal to talk on a handheld mobile device while driving in a Wisconsin work zone. Drivers caught in violation face fines of up to $40 on first offense and $100 for subsequent offenses.
