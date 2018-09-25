State officials warn of contamination, mold in crops for livestock feed

KBJR via CNN

MADISON, Wis. - Officials from the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection ask livestock producers and feed mills to be cautious this fall as flood water contamination and mold in corn, soybeans and forage crops could threaten human and animal health.

According to a release, flood waters can contain sewage, bacteria, pathogens, pesticides, chemical waste and other toxins that could contaminate field crops and stored feed, which could make animals sick. Mold growth is also a problem in and outside of flood areas, particularly areas experiencing wet, humid seasons.

“Mycotoxins produced by some molds may sicken animals that consume moldy feed, and could also sicken people who consume milk or meat from those animals,” Acting State Veterinarian Dr. Darlene Konkle said.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration advises testing crops for mycotoxins, heavy metals, bacterial pathogens and chemicals. Depending on the results, the release said it might be possible to recondition the crop to use as animal feed.

Any feed or feed ingredients with signs of mold should also be tested for mycotoxins, especially aflatoxin, which might be a carcinogen.

“Producers who store ingredients at elevators or feed mills until they need it for on-farm mixing should be aware of the flood status of those businesses and the possibility of mycotoxins," feed program manager Heather Bartley said.