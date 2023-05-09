MADISON, Wis. -- State officials from the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection tell News 3 Now artificial intelligence is now being used in Wisconsin to trick victims into sending money over the phone.
Reported incidents include people getting a call with a panicked voice of a relative saying they're in need of help.
Elise Schaffer of the Dane County Sheriff's Office says they are encouraging residents to call local officials and report the incidents when they happen. She says the tactic of calling and asking people for money over the phone is an old but still prevalent problem.
"We probably get calls every week from somebody saying that they've gotten some type of scam phone call," Schaffer said.
In the past, these scam calls would involve a real person trying to impersonate a family member of friend, asking for money.
"Now we're seeing where they're using this even more advanced technology," Schaffer said.
Officials from Wisconsin DATCP say the new technology uses what is called voice cloning. It masks the real voice of the caller to actually sound like a person you know. In southern Wisconsin, several area police departments have received reports of the new AI driven scam callers.
Schaffer says making sure residents are aware of the calls helps people know that not everyone can be trusted.
"The more aware we can make people so that these scammers aren't successful, that's what's going to ultimately stop it from happening," she said.