Several law enforcement agencies across southern Wisconsin say they're seeing scam artists taking advantage of AI voice generating technology.

MADISON, Wis. --  State officials from the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection tell News 3 Now artificial intelligence is now being used in Wisconsin to trick victims into sending money over the phone.

Reported incidents include people getting a call with a panicked voice of a relative saying they're in need of help. 

