State officials unveil $2 million disaster recovery microloan program after flooding

Flooding at the Mid-Continent Railway Museum in North Freedom

MADISON, Wis. - In order to help small businesses, the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation unveiled a $2 million Disaster Recovery Microloan Program last week.

The program will provide an immediate source of funds for necessary restoration work and related expenses, a release said.

According to the release, the loan program is available in all 72 counties, but WEDC is going to start working with areas of the state that were most impacted by flooding.

“The severe weather has subsided, but our region’s affected businesses are still struggling to rebuild,” said Madison Region Economic Partnership President Paul Jadin. “The goal of this new program is to give business owners an immediate source of funds to make needed repairs without having to cut through a lot of red tape.”

More than 4,300 homes and 140 businesses sustained more than $150 million in damages, according to preliminary estimates from Wisconsin Emergency Management.

WEDC plans to award grants to regional entities that will give microloans of $15,000 to help businesses with a short-term source of funds for repair work.

The loans are no-interest, with a two-year repayment period. Payments will be deferred for at least six months.

Business looking for one of the loans must be in or adjacent to a region where a regional entity has received an allocation. They also must have sustained measurable physical damage and intent to resume business operations in the community.

“A natural disaster like the recent floods can have a devastating economic effect on small business owners as they struggle with having to repair damage to their business and other related expenses,” said Mark R. Hogan, secretary and CEO of WEDC. “This new program provides an immediate source of funds to help impacted businesses quickly recover from this disaster.” 12 Photos Serendipity Golf Course via WKBT-TV A drone from Serendipity Golf Course captured this aerial photo of a flooded Viola, Wisconsin.