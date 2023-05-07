Madison
May 7, 2023 @ 10:31 am
First Warn Traffic Frame
Digital Producer
MT. HOREB, Wis. -- State Highway 92 is back open in both directions south of Mt. Horeb after a crash.
Dane County dispatchers said a single-motorcycle crash was reported at around 11:50 a.m. Sunday near Gem View Lane.
Mt. Horeb Fire Department crews were sent to the scene. Dispatchers were unable to confirm if anyone was injured in the crash.
The lanes reopened at around 1 p.m. Sunday afternoon. The lanes were closed for just over an hour.
Kyle Jones is a digital producer for Channel3000.com. You can contact him at kjones@wisctv.com.
