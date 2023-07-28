State Highway 33 reopened east of Baraboo after crash Logan Reigstad Logan Reigstad Digital Producer Author twitter Author email Jul 28, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save BARABOO, Wis. -- State Highway 33 has reopened in both directions at County Highway U east of Baraboo after an earlier crash, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.The closure was reported shortly before 6:10 p.m. As of 6:50 p.m., the crash had been cleared. Drivers in the area were asked to use Highway U and Highway T as a detour route.Further details were not immediately available.For the latest traffic conditions across the area, click or tap here.COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Crash Highway 33 Baraboo Logan Reigstad Digital Producer Author twitter Author email Follow Logan Reigstad Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Most Popular News 3 Now Investigates: A Sauk Prairie police officer and a mysterious crash Wisconsin man sues to keep boaters off flooded private land ALERT DAY for severe weather this evening - Jacob UW Health announces plans to expand University Hospital, East Madison Hospital Madison police name two suspects in fatal east side shooting Latest News State Highway 33 reopened east of Baraboo after crash Eastbound Beltline reopens at Stoughton Road following multi-vehicle crash Vilas and Warner beaches staffed with lifeguards with Goodman Pool closed during All-City Swim Meet Senators rebuke Wisconsin congressman who yelled vulgarities at high school-age pages Sen. McConnell says he plans to serve his full term as leader despite questions about his health More News