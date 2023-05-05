Box truck crash on State Highway 33
Courtesy: Columbia County Sheriff's Office.

RANDOLPH, Wis. -- State Highway 33 was closed west of Randolph for much of Friday as crews respond to a crash that saw a box truck roll down an embankment, the Columbia County Sheriff's Office says.

The crash happened just before 11:10 a.m. on Highway 33 near Krueger Road. The sheriff's office said the truck hit an abutment on a bridge before rolling down the embankment onto a railroad bed.

Tags