Madison
Digital Producer
RANDOLPH, Wis. -- State Highway 33 was closed west of Randolph for much of Friday as crews respond to a crash that saw a box truck roll down an embankment, the Columbia County Sheriff's Office says.
The crash happened just before 11:10 a.m. on Highway 33 near Krueger Road. The sheriff's office said the truck hit an abutment on a bridge before rolling down the embankment onto a railroad bed.
Both people inside the truck were able to get out themselves but were taken to a hospital for medical attention.
Highway 33 was closed between State Highways 73 and 146 for around seven hours, reopening around 6:15 p.m., according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.
For the latest traffic conditions across the area, click or tap here.
Logan Reigstad is a digital producer for Channel3000.com.
