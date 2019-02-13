State health officials, medical providers urge residents to get measles vaccine

Sean Gallup/Getty Images

MADISON, Wis. - Medical providers and Wisconsin public health officials are urging people to get vaccinated as they continue to monitor ongoing outbreaks of the measles in other states.

SSM Health physicians and Wisconsin public health officials said the measles is a serious and highly contagious disease that is springing up across the country.

Even a small number of measles cases can quickly produce an epidemic, according to a release from SSM Health.

Public health officials in Illinois, Washington and New York are dealing with ongoing measles outbreaks, officials said.

Complications can include diarrhea, pneumonia, respiratory failure, encephalitis or death, according to the release. Health officials are urging anyone over the age of 1 to get the measles vaccination.

Sauk County health officials also urged residents this week to get the vaccination.



