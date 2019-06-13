State grants city of Madison $250,000 to support redevelopment of Oscar Mayer building

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - The Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation and the mayor of Madison announced a new state grant Wednesday to support redevelopment of the Oscar Mayer building.

WEDC officials said the city is receiving a state grant of $250,000 to support the redevelopment of the former factory on Madison's northeast side.

Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway said this kind of revitalization is important to the community.

"Beyond just the cool factor of the building reuse, there's a lot of embodied energy and carbon that exists in our buildings and the more that we can use them the better from a sustainability perspective," Rhodes-Conway said.

The Oscar Mayer plant was closed after a multibillion-dollar merger. The plant has 1.8 million square feet of total space.

