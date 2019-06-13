State grants city of Madison $250,000 to support redevelopment of Oscar Mayer building
MADISON, Wis. - The Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation and the mayor of Madison announced a new state grant Wednesday to support redevelopment of the Oscar Mayer building.
WEDC officials said the city is receiving a state grant of $250,000 to support the redevelopment of the former factory on Madison's northeast side.
Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway said this kind of revitalization is important to the community.
"Beyond just the cool factor of the building reuse, there's a lot of embodied energy and carbon that exists in our buildings and the more that we can use them the better from a sustainability perspective," Rhodes-Conway said.
The Oscar Mayer plant was closed after a multibillion-dollar merger. The plant has 1.8 million square feet of total space.
Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Previous Story
K-9 teams get certified for odor recognition at Kohl Center
Next Story
Madison felon sentenced to 5 years prison for possession of handgun, DOJ reports
Local And Regional News
- State grants city of Madison $250,000 to support redevelopment of Oscar Mayer building
- Madison felon sentenced to 5 years prison for possession of handgun, DOJ reports
- Aldo Leopold Nature Center raises $1.5 million for significant renovation to building, preschool
- Townline Road to close under interstate in Milton for construction
- Police share surveillance photos of man suspected in attempted homicide investigation
- Where's the bus? The school district of Milton says a new app could answer that