MADISON, Wis. — Progress on Wisconsin's next two-year budget appeared to screech to a halt Wednesday as legislative leaders continue to go back and forth over how to fund local governments. 

The development comes less than a month before the state budget is due, though Wisconsin does not face the same risk of a government shutdown as the federal government. 

