MADISON, Wis. — Progress on Wisconsin's next two-year budget appeared to screech to a halt Wednesday as legislative leaders continue to go back and forth over how to fund local governments.
The development comes less than a month before the state budget is due, though Wisconsin does not face the same risk of a government shutdown as the federal government.
The Assembly co-chair of the budget writing committee told reporters that the "shared revenue" local government funding proposal is such a central piece of budget discussions that no work can be done after the committee meets on Thursday unless a deal is reached.
"At this time, we won't be continuing executive sessions beyond tomorrow until we can reach some consensus on that bill," said Rep. Mark Born, R-Beaver Dam.
The committee was set to take up the state's transportation budget but will now postpone that work due to the lack of an agreement.
Vos floats Milwaukee-less proposal
The major sticking points of the budget continue to be over a proposal to allow Milwaukee to raise tax revenue through a local sales tax. Republicans in the Legislature cannot agree on whether voters must approve that sales tax through a referendum.
Assembly Speaker Robin Vos said, however, he would consider moving forward on a proposal that doesn't include Milwaukee if that can advance a local funding proposal forward.
"If we do not get a deal this week, I think we should strip out all of the Milwaukee things and we will just focus on the balance of the bill," Vos said, "which is repealing the personal property tax and making sure that every community around the state is not held hostage by Milwaukee's problem."
The Assembly speaker floated the proposal during a news conference at the same time the Senate was conducting a floor session on the other side of the Capitol. Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu dodged reporters' questions about Vos' proposal as he left the floor after the session.
LeMahieu later followed up with a written statement not directly responding to Vos' proposal, and offering little information on what details are currently on the table.
"Today we made our last, best offer to the Governor. If an agreement is not reached today, the Senate will pursue a shared revenue proposal that does not include an option for Milwaukee to raise additional sales tax revenue," LeMahieu wrote. "After today, the legislature will turn its focus to the 2023-25 biennial budget."
The governor's office did not immediately respond for a request for comment on the GOP proposals. Both Republicans met with the Democratic governor earlier in the week to discuss a compromise.
The Senate Democratic leader said it was tough for her to respond to Vos' proposal without seeing the details of the plan, but expressed frustration with Republicans' process during these ongoing fiscal discussions.
"When we're looking at the whole budget as opposed to different pieces of the budget, we're able to actually fit those puzzle pieces together in a better way," said Sen. Melissa Agard, D-Madison. "So splintering different topics off feels a little bit concerning to me."
As it stands, Republicans plan to pass the shared revenue proposal outside of the state budget. They have also removed many fiscal-related policy items from the governor's budget draft they say should be debated as separate proposals.
COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.