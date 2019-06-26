State agents investigate police shooting in Menasha
MENASHA, Wis. - The Wisconsin Department of Justice is leading an investigation into a fatal police shooting in Menasha.
Authorities say officers from Neenah and Menasha were serving a search warrant in an Internet Crimes Against Children investigation on Tuesday afternoon. Police say the subject of the investigation confronted officers with a knife and was shot by Neenah officer and taken to the hospital where the suspect died.
The Neenah officer is on administrative leave per department policy. The person who died has not been identified.
