Start date for Montello schools pushed back nearly a week due to flooding

Posted: Sep 05, 2018 09:04 PM CDT

Updated: Sep 05, 2018 09:04 PM CDT

MONTELLO, Wis. - Montello schools is pushing back their start date by nearly a week due to flooding.  While the buildings that house 4K through 12th-graders are dry, the bus routes to school are not. 

A bridge over the Montello River, which 200 students and staff rely on to get to the central campus, is closed. Superintendent Margaret Banker said that closure was one of the main reasons for shutting down the schools.

“We have  175 students on four bus routes who live south of the bridge that is closed, and the alternative routes are 50 miles or so to go around. So having to problem-solve around what that looks like takes a little time,” Banker said. 

Banker said school and government officials met Wednesday and drew up a plan to deal with the shutdown roads and bridges. Students will take smaller buses to reduce weight on the roads and students will now have to make transfer stops, which the district said will be supervised.

Banker said she believes the plan will allow students to get to school safely and on time, regardless of potential for more uncooperative weather. 

“We are ready to go and all of those finishing touches are done and now we just need our students," Banker said.


 

