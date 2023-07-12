Starbucks union push bus tour
WISC-TV/Channel3000.

MADISON, Wis. -- Starbucks employees are taking their unionization push on the road with a bus tour aimed at rallying support for their effort.

The Starbucks Workers United bus tour stopped at the coffee chain's State Street location in Madison Wednesday afternoon after kicking off earlier this week in the Twin Cities. Workers at the State Street coffee shop voted overwhelmingly last month to unionize, becoming the city's second Starbucks location to unionize.