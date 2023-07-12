Madison
MADISON, Wis. -- Starbucks employees are taking their unionization push on the road with a bus tour aimed at rallying support for their effort.
The Starbucks Workers United bus tour stopped at the coffee chain's State Street location in Madison Wednesday afternoon after kicking off earlier this week in the Twin Cities. Workers at the State Street coffee shop voted overwhelmingly last month to unionize, becoming the city's second Starbucks location to unionize.
Senua O'Connor, a Madison Starbucks barista and union member, said the hope is that Starbucks workers' unionization push is successful and inspires other service workers to take similar steps.
The bus tour is scheduled to stop in Chicago next.
COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction.
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful!
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.