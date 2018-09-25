Star Liquor reopening after closing doors in April

MADISON, Wis. - Star Liquor, a fixture on Williamson Street since 1982, will get a new life when it reopens Oct. 10.

The store originally closed its doors in April after the owner, Jerry Mogensen, had struggled with health issues and the store could not continue with out him at the helm.

Many individuals in the area and employees wanted to save the local spot and reopen it upon hearing the news of its closure.

According to a Facebook post, the day has finally come for Star Liquor to reopen its doors. The post said if everything goes well, Star Liquor will be open starting Oct. 10.

While Star Liquor has been a staple for more than 30 years, the post said to some degree, the spot is new. The owners ask customers to let them know if there are brands or products they consistently bought and would like to see available at the liquor store once it's open again.

"We're gonna do our best to get what you want back on these shelves," the post said. "Stay tuned for tastings, events, and possibly one hell of a party."