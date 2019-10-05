Stalzy's Deli gives back to Madison Fire Department at Oktoberfest

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - Stalzy's Deli wasn't just celebrating beer and brats at its Oktoberfest on Saturday in the Atwood neighborhood.

After a fire started by kitchen towels at the deli in April of this year, the shop decided to give back in whatever possible way to the firefighters who saved it.

In an effort to thank the Madison Fire Department, Stalzy's Deli donated 100% of proceeds made at the 2019 Oktoberfest from an annual raffle.

"We thought, the Madison Fire Department did us a huge favor by getting here quickly and putting out the fire swiftly," said Corbin Reynolds, the co-owner of Stalzy's Deli. "Anything that we can do to pay that back and pay them back, we certainly wanted to do."

Specifically, money raised will be donated to the fire department's new Mobile Integrated Health Program, a program Reynolds said is focused on providing education and resources to at-risk individuals and households. The program gives emergency medicine during home visits, and it offers local resources to help people find affordable health care and empower them to make health decisions.

This is the first big event Stalzy's Deli has hosted since the fire, and Reynolds is happy to be a part of it.

"There's been some struggles and some challenges with this rebuild process, but I can tell you right now that being out here, I'm very happy," Reynolds said.

