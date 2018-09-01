Stabbing reported at Red Rock Saloon
MADISON, Wis. - Madison police responded to a report of a stabbing at a downtown bar early Saturday morning.
A 21-year-old man was injured during the stabbing, but the wounds were considered non-life-threatening according to Lt. Daniel Nale. Police responded to the incident at the Red Rock Saloon on the 300 block of West Johnson Street shortly after 1:30 a.m.
The victim did not know how he was stabbed, according to an incident report.
Police are still investigating the incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact Madison police or the Madison Area Crime Stoppers.
