St. William Catholic Church celebrates 150th anniversary

PAOLI, Wis. - St. William Catholic Church celebrated its 150th anniversary with a special Mass and gathering Sunday afternoon.

The current church is not the original. The original congregation met in a log cabin, but soon outgrew the space.

"At some point, it got too small, so they built a church up at the St. William Cemetery and in 1900, they decided that was too small," historian Mary Schaller said.

In 1900, a church was built in the current location.

While celebrating the 25th anniversary of the building in 1925, it caught fire and burned to the ground. Movable items on the inside were able to be salvaged. The present-day church was built months later.

Schaller is a historian for the church and grew up attending St. William services.

"I've been going here my whole life," Schaller said. "I kind of feel like I want to come because of the relatives."

Schaller's family sponsored two of the stained glass window installations, which were made in Austria.

Bishop Donald Hying joined Rev. John Sasse for the anniversary Mass.

