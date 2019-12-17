SSM Health takes next steps to replace medical clinic on Fish Hatchery Road

MADISON, Wis. - SSM Health is filing a land use application with the city of Madison to begin construction on the replacement of a 60-year-old clinic on Fish Hatchery Road.

According to a release, the new site would be a five-story, 180,000-square-foot building. It would go up on the property just north of the existing clinic.

"We are excited to be taking the next steps in our project," said Damond Boatwright, regional president for SSM Health in Wisconsin. "We have worked closely with the neighborhood and the City of Madison during our planning process. We anticipate and hope for a smooth process as we seek all necessary approvals for our replacement clinic."

The facility will offer primary care and services like imaging, a lab and a pharmacy. There will also be specialty programs like oncology and orthopedics, which were moved from South Madison a decade ago.

The new clinic will be called SSM Health – South Madison Campus.

The release said the company hopes to break ground in spring 2020.

