SSM Health St. Mary's ER nurse named fittest nurse in America by CrossFit

MADISON, Wis. - Brandon Arndt has only been training with CrossFit since 2014, but this year he was named the fittest nurse in America.

He won the top spot in the nurse subcategory in this year's CrossFit Open, an online competition in which people all over the world submit their workout videos and statistics to try to earn a slot in the CrossFit Games in Madison.

The Oregon native works in the emergency room at SSM Health St. Mary's hospital.

He said his patients usually make a comment about his physique, but now he can tell them they're being treated by the fittest nurse in the U.S. and the second fittest nurse in the world.

"Knowing I'm the fittest nurse and still working a full work load, it's just amazing to have that feeling," said Arndt.

In a job where he's constantly on his feet and doesn't know what's coming next, he is confident his body can handle it because of the work he puts in at the gym before his 12-hour shift.

"If anything it energizes me. It gives those endorphins, that dopamine, a quick spike before I go into work so I'm feelin' really good," he said.

Meet @CrossFit’s fittest nurse in America: Brandon Arndt 💪🏼



(This is just his warmup 😳)#News3Now pic.twitter.com/NQJeBNBb5g — Amanda Quintana (@AmandaQTV) April 30, 2019

He said competing in CrossFit has helped prepare him for an often stressful work environment.

"You're trying to push yourself to the limit, you're trying to finish it under the time cap or you're trying to maybe beat the person next to you for bragging rights. So that's pushing you to go a little bit faster or not stop in some of these workouts, just to not give up. And that carries over into work life," he said.

He said although he has made the top 10 the past few years, he did not expect to win fittest nurse in the U.S. this year.

He also coaches CrossFit classes at the CrossFit Adept gym in Verona.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.