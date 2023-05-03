SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. -- SSM Health plans to open an ambulatory surgery center at the site of its current emergency center on Sun Prairie's southwest side, the healthcare provider announced Wednesday.
In a news release, SSM Health said the new, 90,000-square-foot surgery center will help it meet growing demand for outpatient surgeries and alleviate space constraints at the St. Mary's Hospital complex.
Operations at the current Davis Duehr Dean Eye Care facility on Regent Street will move into the expanded surgery center when it opens in 2025. The new facility will also house the Madison Optical Laboratory and will include more operating rooms than the Regent Street building.
“The opportunity to keep our clinic, surgery center and Madison optical lab in a single location will allow us to continue our exceptional patient care, prepare us for future growth and improve the patient experience with this new Eye Center of Excellence,” Dr. Julia Agapov, SSM Health Wisconsin's regional medical director for eye care services, said in a news release. “Our entire team is excited to have the space to continue to advance eye care services for the greater Madison area.”
The emergency services currently offered in Sun Prairie will move to St. Mary's Hospital. Urgent care will still be located at SSM Health's facility on Stoughton Road on Madison's east side.
In an email to News 3 Now, City of Sun Prairie communications strategist Jake King said that while the city was not involved in planning the changes, "we remain committed to ensuring the highest quality when serving our community members in emergencies."
"City staff are currently working on factoring this change into existing public safety operations and staffing while preparing for future needs," he wrote. "Due to the nearest SSM Emergency Center being located in downtown Madison, city staff are working to understand this impact on the community and will communicate these changes in order to keep the public informed."
