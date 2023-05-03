SSM Health temporarily closing Baraboo urgent care facility, citing ‘extremely high patient volumes’

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. -- SSM Health plans to open an ambulatory surgery center at the site of its current emergency center on Sun Prairie's southwest side, the healthcare provider announced Wednesday.

In a news release, SSM Health said the new, 90,000-square-foot surgery center will help it meet growing demand for outpatient surgeries and alleviate space constraints at the St. Mary's Hospital complex.

