MADISON, Wis. -- College is a time of great transition, with many students experiencing life away from home for the very first time.
"Their parents and doctors are both advocates," Nye said. "This doesn't have to be lost in a maze. There's always help that they can reach out to."
Nye said the best thing to do is have a plan. Know where you can go in case of an emergency, know what resources are available and set up a wellness kit with helpful items like bandages and ibuprofen.
Students also shouldn't hesitate to reach out to someone if they think they might be sick.
"These are instances where you can call your parents and ask what they think," Nye said. "There are plenty of online triage resources where you can call in and they can help you guide that decision."
Heading to the doctor as a college student can be stressful experience itself. For many students, it's their first time scheduling a doctor's appointment or going to a check-up alone.
"It's scary being an adult all of a sudden and having to figure things out on your own," Nye said. "But the thing you can do to help mitigate that is by planning ahead."
That can include knowing what your health insurance situation is and what places will accept your insurance. You can also speak with your old primary care provider and get their opinion.
Parents can also help ensure students are staying healthy by checking in from time to time to ensure they're eating right and taking care of themselves.
"These are life lessons when you're 18," Nye said. "You're figuring stuff out for the first time and they're gonna learn. They might learn it the hard way, but they're gonna learn."
Nye said it's also important for students to get a good night's sleep every night, limit drug and alcohol use, and get some exercise. Students can also fight stress by taking breaks during study sessions.
