Weather changes may aggravate those prone to allergies

MADISON, Wis. -- If you suffer from seasonal allergies, maybe grab some extra tissues before reading any further.

Allergy season is here, bringing with it runny noses, scratchy throats and itchy eyes. SSM Health allergist Dr. Ashleigh Olson said it's currently the height of ragweed pollen season, which won't taper off until after a few hard frosts.