MADISON, Wis. -- If you suffer from seasonal allergies, maybe grab some extra tissues before reading any further.
Allergy season is here, bringing with it runny noses, scratchy throats and itchy eyes. SSM Health allergist Dr. Ashleigh Olson said it's currently the height of ragweed pollen season, which won't taper off until after a few hard frosts.
Luckily, you don't have to muddle your way through the next few weeks. Olson said there are steps you can take to limit allergy symptoms.
"When you come inside, take your shoes off so you're not tracking pollen within the house," Olson said. "Take a shower before you got to bed so you're not still covered in all that pollen."
Olson said that, while it may be tempting to leave doors and windows open as the weather cools down, keeping them closed can prevent allergens from getting inside the house.
"If there's cats and dogs that you've taken out for a walk, they can actually drag in a lot of pollen into the home as well," Olson said. "Consider wiping your pets down with a wet cloth when they come inside."
Of course, there's also over-the-counter medications like antihistamines, nasal sprays and eye drops that you can use. Olson said that if symptoms persist even after using medications then call your doctor.
While this year's season will wind down when temperatures tumble, next year's season may come sooner that previous years.
"With warming temperatures we are seeing long pollen seasons, so pollen season starting earlier than they typically would and lasting longer than they historically have," Olson said. "We're actually seeing that potentially more pollen is being dispersed and that pollen has become more potent or more intense than it has in the past."
Olson said that even after outdoor allergy season subsides, it's important to be mindful of indoor allergens like dust mites, cat and dog dander and mold.
