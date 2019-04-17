Spring in full swing at Dane County Humane Society's Wildlife Center with 301 wild animals admitted

Dane County Humane Society Wildlife Center

MADISON, Wis. - Spring is in full swing at the Dane County Humane Society Wildlife Center.

The center has admitted 301 wild animals since the beginning of 2019. Two of the critters rescued include an eastern chipmun and a nestling mourning dove.

The wildlife rehabilitation program of DCHS provides comfort and care for ill, injured or orphaned wild animals with the goal of releasing healthy animals back to their natural habitats.

"The Dane County community cares deeply for wildlife and we are a resource for those who find a wild animal in need of assistance and those looking to help wildlife in our community," Marissa DeGroot, DCHS Public Relations Coordinator, said.

If you find a wild animal you believe is in need of assistance, visit giveshelter.org and then contact the Dane County Humane Society’s Wildlife Center at 608-287-3235 before intervening. Dane County Humane Society Wildlife Center

