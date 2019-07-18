Plan commission kills Village of Spring Green puppy breeding facility proposal

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

SPRING GREEN, Wis. - A Spring Green couple is being denied a conditional use permit for a dog breeding facility by the village's plan commission.

The commission denied the permit with a 4-3 vote late Wednesday night following a three and a half hour meeting.

Residents packed the village meeting to voice their opinions on the proposal for a facility that would breed and sell beagles for medical testing. The Town of Spring Green rescinded its approval for the kennel at a board meeting last week.

Plan commission member David Saperstein voted against the proposal, but says he doesn't think the people applying for the permit are bad people.

"We as members of a civil society can agree to disagree about an issue, even passionately, without that disagreement turning into derision and threats, hatred and vilification," said Saperstein.

The vote by the plan commission means the proposal for a facility in the village is now dead and won't advance any further. Wednesday night's decision does not affect a separate application for a larger facility in the Town of Spring Green. A decision on that facility will be made at a meeting of the Sauk County Land Resources and Environment committee meeting on July 23rd.

The couple behind the proposed facilities were in attendance, but did not wish to comment at this time.

