Spring Green community holds forum related to proposed dog breeding facility
SPRING GREEN, Wis. - Members of the Spring Green community are continuing their conversation about a proposed dog breeding facility.
On Monday night, the community held a forum, which included the American Medical Society, to discuss the role of testing on animals in health research.
News 3 Now was not allowed to bring cameras inside the church, where the public community forum was held, but outside, people for and against the idea weighed in.
"We know that so many things can be done in terms of research, whether it comes to DNA, stem cell, there are so many more alternatives that are showing so many better results,” Spring Green resident Nicole Peterson said.
"I have a soft spot in my heart for cardiac research because I lost my dad when he was age 50. And I support that kind of research," Spring Green resident Jane Leaf said.
Last week, the Town of Spring Green rescinded its recommendation of approval for the facility.
Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Local And Regional News
- Henry Vilas Zoo workers keep eye on weather, provide ways for animals to stay cool
- MVP Giannis' older brother Thanasis signed to the Bucks
- 1 sought, 1 arrested in Madison attempted homicide case
- 'That's what we're here for': Rock County businesses offer cool spaces to beat the heat
- Authorities crack down on Milwaukee drug ring; 15 charged
- Father, Madison College teacher who drowned saving kids remembered as 'real hero to many'