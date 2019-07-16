Spring Green community holds forum related to proposed dog breeding facility

SPRING GREEN, Wis. - Members of the Spring Green community are continuing their conversation about a proposed dog breeding facility.

On Monday night, the community held a forum, which included the American Medical Society, to discuss the role of testing on animals in health research.

News 3 Now was not allowed to bring cameras inside the church, where the public community forum was held, but outside, people for and against the idea weighed in.

"We know that so many things can be done in terms of research, whether it comes to DNA, stem cell, there are so many more alternatives that are showing so many better results,” Spring Green resident Nicole Peterson said.

"I have a soft spot in my heart for cardiac research because I lost my dad when he was age 50. And I support that kind of research," Spring Green resident Jane Leaf said.

Last week, the Town of Spring Green rescinded its recommendation of approval for the facility.

