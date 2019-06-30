Spring Green Arts & Crafts Fair marks 50th anniversary, closes unexpectedly for thunderstorm

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Artists from across the nation met at the 50th Spring Green Arts & Crafts Fair on June 29-30 but experienced a sudden shutdown before noon when it began to thunderstorm just a couple hours in on Sunday's fair.

We are sadly closing the 50th annual Arts and Crafts fair due to inclement weather. — Spring Green Arts & Crafts Fair (@SGArtsFair) June 30, 2019

Spring Green Arts & Crafts Fair co-chair Diane Baryenbruch said it has rained before at the fair but that this is the first year it's ever been closed.

"All of a sudden, out of nowhere came this wind and this rain," Baryenbruch said. "And for fairgoers and artists alike, it's a huge safety issue. Artwork, people, things like that."

All 220 artists were forced to pack up their art and belongings when the wind picked up speed and started blowing away artists' baskets, for example. After consulting with meteorologists and police officers, the fair's board members made the executive decision to shut down the fair.

On Saturday, the fair did not get rained on. In fact, on Facebook, the art fair posted safety warnings about the high heat and keeping dogs safe.

"Puppies of all ages are wonderful but asphalt can be hot. Temperatures will be in the 90s, please leave your furry friends at home while enjoying the fair," the Facebook post read.

When the fair was still in session, people enjoyed the art, food concessions and a raffle. The raffle was in honor of the fair's 50-year anniversary and gave out 10 $50 gift certificates to be used at the fair.

The fair brought in seven different musical performances and began each morning with a traditional trumpet fanfare. Artists were also eligible for awards, such as a $500 cash prize for Best of Show.

