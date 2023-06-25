Arts and crafts lovers gathered in the streets of Spring Green on Sunday for the 54th annual arts and crafts fair.

The event is in its 54th year, and is a family-friendly fair where artists submit images of their work and then a committee selected a few to show off the woodwork, sculptures, jewelry and more. 