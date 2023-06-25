Spring Green Arts and Crafts Fair draws thousands Arman Rahman Arman Rahman Reporter Author email Jun 25, 2023 10 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Arts and crafts lovers gathered in the streets of Spring Green on Sunday for the 54th annual arts and crafts fair. COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED. SPRING GREEN, Wis.- Arts and crafts lovers gathered in the streets of Spring Green for the village's big Arts and Crafts Fair.The event is in its 54th year, and is a family-friendly fair where artists submit images of their work and then a committee selected a few to show off the woodwork, sculptures, jewelry and more. "I'm seeing like great acrylics artists and photography and stuff that's really cutting edge and its a great thing for a local community to have this," Spring Green resident Jeff Olm said. The fair typically draws over 10,000 people to the village of Spring Green each year and proceeds are used to promote the arts in the River Valley area. COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Spring Green Arts And Crafts Events Arman Rahman Reporter Author email Follow Arman Rahman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Most Popular Family leads search for missing 13-year-old two weeks after his disappearance Nicholas Gianni Taylor-Washington Elephants make last hurrah at Baraboo Big Top Parade For the Record: New MMSD interim superintendent outlines priorities, discusses turmoil in communications department Melissa Kae Warner Latest News Local Rotary Clubs merge and celebrate by presenting 50th anniversary gift to area nonprofits Crafts for Paws provides free seeing-eye dogs to visually impaired Spring Green Arts and Crafts Fair draws thousands Sala Thai Festival celebrates 190th year of US and Thai Relations at the Olbrich Bontanical Gardens Forward Madison FC 'Stuffs the Truck' for local non-profits More News