News

Spotted cows spotted outside brewery that makes Spotted Cow

By:

Posted: Sep 23, 2019 12:46 PM CDT

Updated: Sep 23, 2019 12:50 PM CDT

NEW GLARUS, Wis. - "Yes, this actually happened," New Glarus Brewing Co., makers of the popular Wisconsin-only Spotted Cow beer, said in a post to Facebook Monday morning

A group of spotted cows were reported loose and outside the brewery, according to the Facebook post. 

"Some spotted cows came to visit the home of Spotted Cow!" New Glarus Brewing Co. wrote. 

Surveillance photos posted showed what appeared to be a group of at least four cows in a parking lot. 

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Local And Regional News

Photo Galleries

This Week's Circulars

E-News Registration