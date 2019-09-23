Spotted cows spotted outside brewery that makes Spotted Cow

NEW GLARUS, Wis. - "Yes, this actually happened," New Glarus Brewing Co., makers of the popular Wisconsin-only Spotted Cow beer, said in a post to Facebook Monday morning.

A group of spotted cows were reported loose and outside the brewery, according to the Facebook post.

"Some spotted cows came to visit the home of Spotted Cow!" New Glarus Brewing Co. wrote.

Surveillance photos posted showed what appeared to be a group of at least four cows in a parking lot.

