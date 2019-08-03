Spotlighting Madison's black-owned businesses: 3 things to know about Black Restaurant Week 2019

Photo by Nicole Peaslee

MADISON, Wis. - If you missed last month's Summer Restaurant Week, you're in luck! Starting Aug. 11, the fourth annual Black Restaurant Week returns to Madison.

The Black Chamber sponsors the week as a way to promote black-owned businesses and to bring attention to the overall economic impact black-owned restaurants bring to the city of Madison.

Here are three things to know before you go eat:

1. This year's week has extra meaning for black business owners. When Jamerica closed its doors in June, it became the second black-owned business on Willy Street to close just this year. This year's participating restaurants include returnees like The Anointed One, McGee's Chicken, and Buraka. The event has also added new businesses for people to check out, including Savi Cafe, which specializes in dishes like biscuits and gravy. In total, seven restaurants, nine food carts, and three dessert makers are participating.

2. You can take advantage of Black Restaurant Week discounts for a full eight days. Deals start Sunday, Aug. 11 and run through Sunday, Aug. 18. This year's theme, "Harnessing the Power of Black Excellence," represents the power that black restaurants hold, according to Camille Carter, president of the Black Chamber of Commerce.

3. Diners can get a sample of the food and deals at the first-ever kickoff jam. The event is scheduled for Friday, Aug. 9 from 5-9 p.m. at the Badger Rock Neighborhood Center. Diners can try each participating vendor's food, which is key for catering companies without a brick and mortar space; prospective customers can sample their food and vendors can gather their orders without traveling.

You can learn more about Madison's Black Restaurant Week 2019 here.

