Sportsmen want better CWD education from DNR

MADISON, Wis. -

An influential group of sportsmen says the state Department of Natural Resources needs to better educate people about chronic wasting disease.

The suggestion was among a set of recommendations the Conservation Congress unveiled Tuesday at a news conference with the department highlighting efforts to deal with the disease as the fall deer hunting seasons approach.

The congress says every DNR employee that has contact with the public should be given a CWD brochure to hand out to people. The congress says the brochure also should be given out with every license sold.

The congress says the DNR also needs to streamline its website so CWD information is readily accessible. The group also called on the DNR to place more dumpsters on the landscape to make it easier for hunters to dispose of carcasses and expand the number of unmanned kiosks across the state where hunters can drop off tissue samples from their kills for testing.

DNR Wildlife Management Bureau Acting Director Tami Ryan says the department will take the recommendations under consideration.

